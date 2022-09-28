Kings Point condominium complex damaged by possible tornado; 2 people hospitalized

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of people were evacuated and two others were taken to a hospital Tuesday evening after a possible tornado caused by Hurricane Ian damaged an apartment complex in Delray Beach.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Kings Point apartment complex about 9:15 p.m. after reports of a possible tornado strike that left multiple vehicles and buildings damaged.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spokesman Tom Reyes said during a news conference that rescuers assessed the area and found damage in three of the buildings.

Two patients were taken to a hospital. One of the patients was trapped in a bathroom, but not injured.

Reyes said 35 residents were evacuated and taken to the clubhouse.

"This is a dynamic situation. Things are changing," Reyes said. "As of right now, we have some structural damage. I can not tell you what the extent of that is."

Electricity has been shut down at the complex.

There were several other reports of possible tornado damage in Broward and Palm Beach counties.