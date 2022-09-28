Watch Now
Chopper 5 view shows damage to Kings Point community

A view from Chopper 5 shows the extent of the damage to the Kings Point senior living community in Delray Beach.

Kings Point wide aerial of roof damage, Sept. 28, 2022 A likely tornado touched down in the Kings Point community, as evidenced by the damage visible from Chopper 5.Photo by: WPTV Kings Point close up of roof completely removed from building, Sept. 28, 2022 The roof of this building at Kings Point is gone.Photo by: WPTV Roof of building partially removed at Kings Point, Sept. 28, 2022 The roof of this building at Kings Point was partially removed as debris from the home is scattered in the grass.Photo by: WPTV Vehicle overturned and toppled on top of other vehicles in Kings Point parking lot, Sept. 28, 2022 A vehicle rests on its roof on top of other vehicles in the parking lot of Kings Point.Photo by: WPTV Vehicle upside down in parking lot of Kings Point, Sept. 28, 2022 This vehicle landed upside down on its roof next to an overturned dumpster in the parking lot of Kings Point.Photo by: WPTV wide view shows scattered debris throughout Kings Point, Sept. 28, 2022 Debris could be seen scattered throughout the Kings Point community.Photo by: WPTV

Chopper 5 view shows damage to Kings Point community

