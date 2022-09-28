Chopper 5 view shows damage to Kings Point community
A view from Chopper 5 shows the extent of the damage to the Kings Point senior living community in Delray Beach.
A likely tornado touched down in the Kings Point community, as evidenced by the damage visible from Chopper 5.Photo by: WPTV The roof of this building at Kings Point is gone.Photo by: WPTV The roof of this building at Kings Point was partially removed as debris from the home is scattered in the grass.Photo by: WPTV A vehicle rests on its roof on top of other vehicles in the parking lot of Kings Point.Photo by: WPTV This vehicle landed upside down on its roof next to an overturned dumpster in the parking lot of Kings Point.Photo by: WPTV Debris could be seen scattered throughout the Kings Point community.Photo by: WPTV