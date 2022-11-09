Watch Now
Hurricane Nicole forms off Florida coast packing 75 mph winds

Hurricane warning in effect for eastern Palm Beach County, entire Treasure Coast
Nicole became a hurricane Wednesday evening, bringing whipping winds and heavy downpours to Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
Hurricane Nicole, 6 p.m. track, Nov. 9, 2022
Posted at 6:11 PM, Nov 09, 2022
WATCH WPTV'S LIVE COVERAGE:

The National Hurricane Center said at 6 p.m. that Nicole made landfall on Grand Bahama Island and is now packing winds of 75 mph with higher gusts.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide

Strong winds and heavy rain continue to spread across portions of the east coast of Florida and the northwestern Bahamas as Hurricane Nicole takes aim at the Sunshine State.

"We are going to get into some very, very heavy rains and significant winds along the coast," WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said. "We'll continue to get torrential downpours. There is a concern for flash flooding too."

IMAGES: Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in South Florida

A hurricane warning remains in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as Nicole pushes west toward Florida. The hurricane warning also includes all of Palm Beach County east of U.S. 441.

The storm is located 105 miles east of West Palm Beach and is moving west at 12 mph.

The wind direction will generally be from the north late Wednesday night but will come from the west overnight as the storm comes onshore.

The latest computer models have Nicole making landfall between West Palm Beach and Vero Beach at about 1 a.m. Thursday, according to Weagle.

Tropical storm conditions will likely occur through the night until about 6 a.m. Thursday. From 6 a.m. to noon, we can expect conditions to improve.

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

  • The Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas
  • Boca Raton to Flagler/Volusia County line

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

  • Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton
  • Lake Okeechobee

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

  • Bimini in the northwestern Bahamas
  • Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton
  • Flagler/Volusia County line to Altamaha Sound, Georgia
  • North of Bonita Beach to Indian Pass
  • Lake Okeechobee

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

  • North Palm Beach to Altamaha Sound, Georgia
  • Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown
  • Anclote River to Ochlockonee River

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

  • Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass
  • South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach
  • Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina
TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.