Okeechobee County School District cancels school for Wednesday

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Okeechobee County public schools will be closed Wednesday because of the threat of Hurricane Ian.

Dylan Tedders, the assistant superintendent of the Okeechobee County School District, said all schools will remain open Tuesday.

However, because tropical storm force winds are expected late Tuesday, the district is canceling school on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

School district leaders will evaluate all factors before making a decision about school for Thursday.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Lake Okeechobee as Hurricane Ian pushes toward the Florida Peninsula.

At this point, school districts in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties have not canceled school this week.

However, because of inclement weather and difficult travel conditions, the School District of Palm Beach County has canceled a College and Career Fair that was scheduled for Wednesday at the South Florida Fairgrounds near West Palm Beach.

The event has been rescheduled for Nov. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.

St. Lucie Public Schools is moving forward with its annual College Fair on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce.

