Hurricane Ian forms, continues to strengthen on path to Florida

Florida's Gulf coast braces for major hurricane
Hurricane Ian strengthened overnight and is forecast to become a major hurricane on Tuesday.
Tropical Storm Ian's track as of 5 a.m., September 26, 2022
Posted at 5:44 AM, Sep 26, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian formed early Monday and is forecast to become a major hurricane Tuesday.

According to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ian is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving northwest at 14 mph.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Ian is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida, but there's still some disagreement on exactly where.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for parts of the Florida Keys. All of Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast and Lake Okeechobee remain out of the cone of uncertainty.

Ian is expected to pass near or west of the Cayman Islands on Monday and near or over western Cuba by Monday night and early Tuesday.

It will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, where it's expected to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane Tuesday and then a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday.

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said the outer bands of the storm will impact the viewing area Tuesday and Wednesday. A tornado threat is possible, as well as three to five inches of rain by mid-week.

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.