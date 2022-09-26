Hurricane Ian forms, continues to strengthen on path to Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian formed early Monday and is forecast to become a major hurricane Tuesday.

According to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ian is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving northwest at 14 mph.

WPTV Tropical Storm Ian's track as of 5 a.m., September 26, 2022

Ian is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida, but there's still some disagreement on exactly where.

WPTV Satellite view of Tropical Storm Ian as of 5 a.m., September 26, 2022

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for parts of the Florida Keys. All of Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast and Lake Okeechobee remain out of the cone of uncertainty.

Ian is expected to pass near or west of the Cayman Islands on Monday and near or over western Cuba by Monday night and early Tuesday.

It will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, where it's expected to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane Tuesday and then a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday.

WPTV Tropical Storm Ian's spaghetti models as of 5 a.m. September 26, 2022

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said the outer bands of the storm will impact the viewing area Tuesday and Wednesday. A tornado threat is possible, as well as three to five inches of rain by mid-week.