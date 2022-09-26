Cancellations, closures caused by Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information.

Schools

Okeechobee County public schools will be closed Wednesday.

All classes at the University of South Florida have been canceled through Thursday, while classes at Florida State University have been canceled through the end of the week.

Other Tampa Bay area college cancellations include Hillsborough Community, St. Petersburg College and the University of Tampa. St. Leo University, a private Catholic institution in St. Leo, has moved to online instruction for the remainder of the week.

Zoos

Zoo Miami will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

ZooTampa will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.