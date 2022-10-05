Watch Now
Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Lee County regarding Hurricane Ian recovery

State officials confirm 72 storm-related deaths
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a briefing in Matlacha, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022, to discuss recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian.
Posted at 10:48 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 12:12:20-04

MATLACHA, Fla. — WATCH LIVE:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is back in southwest Florida on Wednesday as the region continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian.

The governor is speaking in the town of Matlacha in Lee County.

He's being joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

DeSantis said that a temporary bridge to hard-hit Pine Island is scheduled to open later Wednesday.

The governor toured Sanibel Island for the first time on foot Wednesday and discussed the "enormous amount of debris."

DeSantis said a contract is now in place to repair the Sanibel Causeway with a timeline to have it back open by the end of October.

President Joe Biden will also be in southwest Florida on Wednesday where he will get an aerial tour of the damage and meet with residents, small business owners, DeSantis and other local officials.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday night that 72 storm-related deaths have now been confirmed by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission, including one from Martin County.

