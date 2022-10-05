Watch Now
New Hurricane Ian death toll for Florida includes 1 in Martin County

State's official death toll rises to 72
The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida officially stands at 72, including one in Martin County.
Hurricane Ian
Posted at 8:38 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 08:44:13-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There are now 72 deaths officially being attributed to Hurricane Ian in Florida, including one in Martin County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday night that 72 storm-related deaths have now been confirmed by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

Hurricane Ian Florida Death Toll

CountyConfirmed Deaths
Charlotte2
Collier5
Hardee1
Hendry1
Hillsborough1
Lake1
Lee46
Manatee3
Martin1
Polk2
Sarasota4
Volusia5

Lee County has the most deaths in the state with 46, and those numbers have been rising with each update, provided nightly by the FDLE.

RELATED: Understanding how Florida reports its deaths from Hurricane Ian

The Martin County death is the first official storm-related death reported in WPTV's five-county (Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee) viewing area.

It is the only county in Florida to not have been previously included in the state's official tally.

