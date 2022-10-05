New Hurricane Ian death toll for Florida includes 1 in Martin County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There are now 72 deaths officially being attributed to Hurricane Ian in Florida, including one in Martin County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday night that 72 storm-related deaths have now been confirmed by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

Hurricane Ian Florida Death Toll

County Confirmed Deaths Charlotte 2 Collier 5 Hardee 1 Hendry 1 Hillsborough 1 Lake 1 Lee 46 Manatee 3 Martin 1 Polk 2 Sarasota 4 Volusia 5

Lee County has the most deaths in the state with 46, and those numbers have been rising with each update, provided nightly by the FDLE.

The Martin County death is the first official storm-related death reported in WPTV's five-county (Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee) viewing area.

It is the only county in Florida to not have been previously included in the state's official tally.