Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Hurricane evacuee from Estero, Florida, shares survival story amid rising water

Terry Morgan stayed in home despite mandatory evacuation
Terry Morgan, hurricane evacuee from Estero, Florida
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Terry Morgan shares what it was like riding out Hurricane Ian while inside her home in Estero, Florida.
Terry Morgan, hurricane evacuee from Estero, Florida
Posted at 4:07 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 16:07:43-04

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — As we all begin to understand the full breadth of Hurricane Ian's devastation, we're hearing stories of survival and loved ones stuck in the midst of destruction.  

Terry Morgan survived Hurricane Ian inside of her home in Estero, Florida, located south of Fort Myers. She moved there last year from North Palm Beach.  

"I would have never ever dreamed this would happen my entire lifetime," Morgan said. "The house shook. You could feel it shake." 

Despite a mandatory evacuation, Morgan stayed in her home, which she says was flooded with about 3 inches of water.  

"They say that river never comes up, in 20 years, that river has never come past the clubhouse, and it was almost to the roof," she said. "When water started coming in, I thought we could be in some serious trouble now."  

Morgan shared pictures and videos of her flooded neighborhood and nearby damage.  

WPTV's camera was also rolling when Vicky Schweikhart got a call from her elderly parents who are stuck in Fort Myers without electricity or running water.  

"I was concerned to know how things were going," she told WPTV. "I don't know where they're going to go. I asked that and they’re like, 'There's nowhere to go. You can't get out.'" 

For now, Morgan is calling the Pioneer Inn in Royal Palm Beach home as she and her neighbors wait for word on when it's safe to return home to rebuild.  

"Pray that once we can get back in there it’s not all that bad," she said. "I hope we all can pull through this safe and sound, god bless them all."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Ian moving away, north swell incoming

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.