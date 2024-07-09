Hurricane Beryl a 'likely harbinger of a hyperactive season'; forecasters now predict 25 named storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Forecasters at Colorado State University have increased the number of named storms they expect to form this hurricane season and maintain that it will be "extremely active."

Back in April, Colorado State predicted there would be 23 named storms, 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes this season. In an updated forecast released Tuesday, they are now calling for 25 named storms, 12 hurricanes and six major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater.

On average, from 1991 to 2020, the Atlantic Basin typically only sees about 14 named storms. A little over a month into hurricane season there have already been three named storms.

Read the full 44-page report below:



The report said there is a 31% chance of the U.S. East Coast, including the Florida Peninsula, being hit by at least one major hurricane this year. For comparison, on average, from 1880-2020, the U.S. East Coast has an average of being impacted by a major hurricane 21% of the time.

Forecasters said the Florida Peninsula is defined as anywhere south and east of Cedar Key.

The updated forecast said the U.S. Gulf Coast, including the Florida Panhandle, currently has a 38% chance of experiencing landfall from a Category 3 storm or higher. Typically this region has a 27% chance of being hit by a major hurricane. The Florida Panhandle is defined as anywhere west and north of Cedar Key.

'HYPERACTIVE SEASON'

This new forecast comes on the heels of powerful Hurricane Beryl, which last week became the earliest storm to develop into a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic Basin.

In Tuesday's report, forecasters called Beryl a "likely harbinger of a hyperactive season."

"We anticipate a well above-average probability for major hurricane landfalls along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean," the new report said.

Sea surface temperatures across the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean remain much warmer than normal, fueling tropical activity.

"Coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them," the report stressed. "Thorough preparations should be made for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted."

Colorado State forecasters said they will release an updated hurricane forecast on Aug. 6.