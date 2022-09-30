Watch Now
Rescuers going door-to-door in Hurricane Ian's hardest hit areas, Gov. Ron DeSantis says

DeSantis says parts of southwest Florida hit with 'biblical storm surge'
Hurricane Ian
AP
Trailer park residents talk in a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed by Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Hurricane Ian
Posted at 8:36 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 09:43:13-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that rescuers have been going door-to-door checking on residents in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida.

During a news conference Friday morning at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, DeSantis said rescuers "have gone to more than 3,000 home in the hardest hit areas, going door-to-door to check on the occupants of those residences."

WATCH LIVE:

The governor will be joined by Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida National Guard Maj. Gen. James O. Eifert and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

DeSantis said Charlotte, DeSota, Hardee and Lee counties were among the hardest hit.

He said there are more than 1,000 rescue personnel along the coastline of southwest Florida, and more are starting to search the inland areas.

The governor said Lee County is also dealing with a water main break.

"That means that the county does not have water at this point, and you need that to be able to function in society," DeSantis said.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said her agency is providing support to Lee County.

Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said there are at least 21 total storm-related fatalities, but there are likely to be more. He said there was one instance in which a U.S. Coast Guard diver came upon a home that was submerged in water and found what were believed to be human remains inside.

Hurricane Ian
Damaged mobile homes lie scattered after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in the San Carlos area of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

DeSantis toured the damage Thursday in southwest Florida, saying some parts of the area were hit with "biblical storm surge."

In places like Sanibel Island, where the only causeway on and off is unpassable, the National Guard and Coast Guard are landing helicopters to perform search-and-rescue missions.

DeSantis said more than 700 people have been rescued in Charlotte and Lee counties since operations began Thursday morning.

He also said 42,000 linemen are helping to restore electricity to the more than 2.5 million customers with reported power outages.

