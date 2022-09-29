Watch Now
Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak on Hurricane Ian's impact

News conference scheduled for 8:45 a.m. in Tallahassee
Gov. Ron DeSantis with Kevin Guthrie and Jimmy Patronis at Hurricane Ian news conference, Sept. 28, 2022
Gov. Ron DeSantis provides an update on Hurricane Ian, alongside Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and state fire marshal Jimmy Patronis during a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Posted at 6:49 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 06:53:28-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update Thursday morning on Hurricane Ian's impact to Florida.

A news conference is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

WATCH LIVE:

DeSantis will be joined by Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Ian, which was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday, was forecast to cut across the peninsula and into the Atlantic Ocean after making landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida.

