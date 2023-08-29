Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Florida Power & Light makes preparations for Hurricane Idalia

12,000 crew members on standby at 18 staging and processing sites
As Hurricane Idalia bears down on Florida, electric crews are preparing for the storm's wrath.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 12:28:36-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Hurricane Idalia bears down on Florida, electric crews are preparing for the storm's wrath.

About 12,000 Florida Power & Light crew members hit the road this week, heading to areas expected to see the most damage from the storm.

An FPL spokesperson told WPTV that their power restoration workforce has 18 staging and processing sites throughout Florida for crews to be on standby.

Idalia

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives an update on Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 29, 2023.jpg

Hurricane

As Idalia closes in, Florida ramps up efforts to protect residents

Matt Papaycik
9:31 AM, Aug 29, 2023

Each site is in an area close to the storm without being in the direct path, allowing crews to respond to outages quickly once the storm has passed.

"As Hurricane Idalia intensifies and quickly approaches Florida, we urge customers to prioritize their safety," FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel said. "Resist the temptation to trim trees or clear debris in these final hours before landfall. In the aftermath of the storm, do not approach downed power lines or try to walk through flooded areas. We prepare all year for hurricane season, and we are ready to bring the lights back on for customers safely and as quickly as possible and get through these challenging days ahead together."

FPL also said they're continuing to monitor the storm and finalizing their impact plan.

Idalia is forecast to become a Category 3 storm with winds of at least 111 mph before making landfall near Florida's Big Bend region sometime Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Idalia and Franklin surf forecast

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2023 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2023 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2023 STORM NAMES

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Phillipe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.