Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

As Idalia closes in, Florida ramps up efforts to protect residents

580,000 search and rescue personnel, 25,000 power lineman mobilized ahead of landfall
In the hours before Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida's Big Bend as a major Category 3 storm, the state is ramping up its efforts to protect residents.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives an update on Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 29, 2023.jpg
Posted at 9:31 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 09:31:32-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In the hours before Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida's Big Bend as a major Category 3 storm, the state is ramping up its efforts to protect residents.

Idalia currently has maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour and is expected to rapidly strengthen over the coming hours.

"We are gonna be faced with a major hurricane hitting the state of Florida within the next 24 to 36 hours. So be ready for that," Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

Hurricane Idalia, 8 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2023.jpg
Hurricane Idalia, 8 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2023.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

A hurricane warning is currently in effect between Sarasota County up into Franklin County in the Panhandle.

DeSantis said there are mandatory evacuation orders for coastal and low lying areas in 22 counties along Florida's west coast and throughout North Florida.

"If this storm hits at high tide, storm surge could reach eight to 12 feet in some areas. That would be life-threatening storm surge," DeSantis said.

WATCH: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Idalia

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives Hurricane Idalia update, morning of Aug. 29, 2023

To prepare for Idalia's impact, more than 25,000 power lineman are stationed with more on the way, according to the governor.

"You will have, most likely, between 30,000 and 40,000 lineman when the storm hits," DeSantis said. "They will immediately move to commence power restoration efforts."

420,000 gallons of fuel are ready to be deployed.

"The gas stations that will be prioritized will be the ones along the heavy evacuation routes," DeSantis said.

Eight Urban Seach and Rescue teams, more than 580,000 search and rescue personnel, and 5,500 National Guardsmen are activated and ready to respond to storm-related emergencies throughout the state.

42 school districts, 16 state colleges, and seven Florida universities have canceled classes over the next couple days.

"As we get throughout this day, you're gonna start to see rain and wind pick up," DeSantis said. "By the time we get to the end of tonight, you're gonna see some nasty weather. So just be warned about that and do what you need to do right now to be able to keep yourself and your family safe."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Idalia and Franklin surf forecast

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2023 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2023 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2023 STORM NAMES

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Phillipe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.