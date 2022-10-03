Watch Now
President Joe Biden, first lady to survey damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Puerto Rico, Florida

After trip to Puerto Rico, Bidens will travel to Florida
President Joe Biden and Jill Biden in Rose Garden, Sept. 28, 2022
Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden speaks during a celebration of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and to mark Disability Pride Month, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. First lady Jill Biden listen at right.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 08:47:06-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Joe Biden will travel to Puerto Rico and Florida this week in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The White House said Saturday that Biden and first lady Jill Biden were scheduled to travel to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico on Monday. From there, they will travel to Florida sometime Wednesday.

The White House didn't specify details of their trip.

The president had been scheduled to visit South Florida and Orlando last week, but the trip was postponed amid the storm.

Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for several Florida counties that were hardest hit by Ian, clearing the way for federal funding to help residents and business owners recover.

