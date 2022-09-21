Watch Now
President Joe Biden to speak in Fort Lauderdale

Trip to South Florida will be president's first since July 2021
President Joe Biden speaks at UN General Assembly, Sept. 21, 2022
Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the U.N. headquarters.
Posted at 4:14 PM, Sep 21, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Joe Biden will visit South Florida next week.

The White House said Wednesday that Biden will travel to Fort Lauderdale "to deliver remarks on his plan to lower health care costs and protect and strengthen Medicare and Social Security."

Although Biden's trip is scheduled for Tuesday, the White House didn't specify when or where the president will speak.

It will be Biden's first trip to South Florida since July 2021, when he toured the collapse site of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit Surfside Wall of Hope & Memorial, July 1, 2021
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a makeshift memorial erected along a chain-link fence July 1, 2021, in Surfside, Fla., for the people missing after the partial condo collapse.

Biden will later travel to Orlando to attend a Democratic National Committee rally.

