Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

President Joe Biden approves major disaster declaration for 9 Florida counties after Hurricane Ian

Move clears way for federal aid in affected counties
Massive storm surge in Naples
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the National Education Association Headquarters, Sept. 23, 2022, in Washington.
Posted at 7:54 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 08:06:08-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for nine Florida counties in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The major disaster declaration was approved for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties, the White House said Thursday.

Biden's action makes federal funding available to the affected counties for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help residents and business owners recover.

Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane, causing catastrophic storm surge and knocking out electricity to millions of customers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Ian moving over the state

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.