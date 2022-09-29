President Joe Biden approves major disaster declaration for 9 Florida counties after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for nine Florida counties in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The major disaster declaration was approved for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties, the White House said Thursday.

Biden's action makes federal funding available to the affected counties for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help residents and business owners recover.

Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane, causing catastrophic storm surge and knocking out electricity to millions of customers.