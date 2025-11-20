Atlantic hurricane season to end with no hurricane landfalls in US

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As cold fronts reach the Atlantic and water temperatures continue to cool, the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season is set to come to an end at the end of the month.

The season will be remembered for the devastating impact Hurricane Melissa had in Jamaica and other Caribbean islands.

Melissa was one of the most powerful tropical cyclones on record with a minimum pressure of 892 mb. The U.S. National Science Foundation National Center for Atmospheric Research just confirmed a 252 mph wind gust from a dropsonde (an instrument that collects data in a hurricane). This is the highest gust ever recorded in the Atlantic basin and the second highest ever recorded worldwide.

It will also be noted that it was rather quiet for the U.S. with no hurricane landfalls. The U.S. had one tropical storm make landfall this year near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina— Chantal. We had 13 named storms, which is one below the average for a hurricane season.

The last year that we did not have any hurricanes make landfall in the U.S. was in 2015. It's pretty rare to have a year without a named storm making landfall. The last time that happened was in 1990.