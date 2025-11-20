Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Atlantic hurricane season to end with no hurricane landfalls in US

Hurricane Melissa produced the highest wind gust ever recorded in the Atlantic basin at 252 mph, devastating Caribbean islands while the US mainland avoided major impacts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As cold fronts reach the Atlantic and water temperatures continue to cool, the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season is set to come to an end at the end of the month.

The season will be remembered for the devastating impact Hurricane Melissa had in Jamaica and other Caribbean islands.

Melissa was one of the most powerful tropical cyclones on record with a minimum pressure of 892 mb. The U.S. National Science Foundation National Center for Atmospheric Research just confirmed a 252 mph wind gust from a dropsonde (an instrument that collects data in a hurricane). This is the highest gust ever recorded in the Atlantic basin and the second highest ever recorded worldwide.

It will also be noted that it was rather quiet for the U.S. with no hurricane landfalls. The U.S. had one tropical storm make landfall this year near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina— Chantal. We had 13 named storms, which is one below the average for a hurricane season.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The last year that we did not have any hurricanes make landfall in the U.S. was in 2015. It's pretty rare to have a year without a named storm making landfall. The last time that happened was in 1990.

Jonathan Diego
2025 STORM NAMES

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.