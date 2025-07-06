Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tropical Storm Chantal makes landfall

Tropical Storm Chantal makes landfall on Litchfield Beach, SC earlier Sunday morning.

Tropical Storm warnings remain in effect from Surf City, NC through Georgetown, SC.

Strong winds and flash flooding remain to be the greatest threats from this storm system.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

It will weaken to a tropical depression by later this Sunday afternoon.

The low pressure system will sweep through the Mid-Atlantic bringing heavy rainfall and lots of tropical moisture.

For parts of the Carolina's, some can expect between 2-4 inches of rainfall possible. Parts of Virginia should anticipate 1-3 inches of rainfall.

