Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

'Above-average' hurricane season now expected, Colorado State University forecasters say

18 named storms now predicted
Hurricane Iota
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Iota in the North Atlantic Ocean on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 07:11 EST. (NOAA via AP)
Hurricane Iota
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 13:34:13-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Meteorologists at Colorado State University announced Thursday they are now calling for a more active hurricane season than was predicted earlier this year.

The CSU forecast, which is released annually and then updated, is considered one of the top indicators of the Atlantic hurricane season. They are now anticipating an "above-average" year, which is in contrast to their forecast in April that called for a "slightly below-average" hurricane season. In June, they upgraded that prediction to a "near-normal season."

Colorado State's forecasters are now predicting 18 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes. However, they said that "uncertainty with this outlook is larger than normal."

This year's El Niño is playing a role in how forecasters below the hurricane season will shape up.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

"While we continue to anticipate a robust El Niño for the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, most of the tropical and subtropical Atlantic now has record warm sea surface temperatures," the forecast said. "El Niño increases vertical wind shear in the Caribbean and tropical Atlantic, but the extreme anomalous warmth in the tropical and subtropical Atlantic may counteract some of the typical El Niño-driven increase in vertical wind shear."

Forecasters said the probability of a major hurricane making landfall in the U.S. is estimated to be above average.

Coastal residents are always reminded that they should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.

Colorado State bases its forecast is based on models used from 25 to 40 years of historical hurricane seasons and evaluates conditions including Atlantic sea surface temperatures, sea level pressures, vertical wind shear levels, El Niño and other factors.

The team said they will update this year's forecast on Aug. 3.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted in May "near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year," calling for 12 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes, and one to four major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Flatness continues

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2023 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2023 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2023 STORM NAMES

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Phillipe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.