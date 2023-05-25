NOAA expects 'near-normal' hurricane season with 12 to 17 named storms

MIAMI — We're just one week away from the official start of hurricane season, and federal scientists on Thursday said they're expecting a "near-normal" season this year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual hurricane season forecast, which is considered one of the top indicators of the Atlantic hurricane season, and predicted "near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year."

The outlook calls for 12 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes, and one to four major hurricanes of Category 3 strength of greater.

NOAA meteorologists said there will likely be a high potential for El Niño to develop this summer, which can suppress hurricane activity in the Atlantic.

An elevated El Niño pattern — meaning warmer-than-average Pacific Ocean water — is expected to hinder some Atlantic storms from developing into tropical systems.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

In April, Colorado State University put out its annual forecast and predicted a "slightly below-average" season with a total of 13 named storms, six hurricanes, and two major hurricanes.