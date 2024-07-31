Watch Now
2 years after Hurricane Ian, FEMA approves $2 million for Okeechobee County

Okeechobee County Hurricane Ian storm damage, Sept. 29, 2022
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly two years after a monster Hurricane Ian left a trail of damage in Okeechobee County, the federal government has approved a $2 million grant to reimburse the county for debris removal.

Ian, which at one point grew to Category 5 strength, hammered Florida in late September of 2022, downing trees, damaging roofs, and knocking out power to Okeechobee County residents.

Okeechobee County Hurricane Ian storm damage, Sept. 29, 2022
Multiple mobile homes in Okeechobee County were damaged by Hurricane Ian's wrath.

In a news release Wednesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it's approved a $2 million grant that will be reimbursed to the county to cover the costs of extensive debris cleanup.

"Approximately 180,868 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 4,796 cubic yards of hurricane-generated debris were removed from roads and public property," FEMA said.

Okeechobee County Hurricane Ian storm damage, Sept. 29, 2022

The National Hurricane Center said Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida as a Category 4 major hurricane, causing more than $112 billion in damage, making it the costliest hurricane in Florida’s history and the third-costliest in United States history.

Ian was responsible for more 150 direct and indirect deaths, the NHC said.

