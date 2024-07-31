2 years after Hurricane Ian, FEMA approves $2 million for Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly two years after a monster Hurricane Ian left a trail of damage in Okeechobee County, the federal government has approved a $2 million grant to reimburse the county for debris removal.
Ian, which at one point grew to Category 5 strength, hammered Florida in late September of 2022, downing trees, damaging roofs, and knocking out power to Okeechobee County residents.
In a news release Wednesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it's approved a $2 million grant that will be reimbursed to the county to cover the costs of extensive debris cleanup.
"Approximately 180,868 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 4,796 cubic yards of hurricane-generated debris were removed from roads and public property," FEMA said.
The National Hurricane Center said Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida as a Category 4 major hurricane, causing more than $112 billion in damage, making it the costliest hurricane in Florida’s history and the third-costliest in United States history.
Ian was responsible for more 150 direct and indirect deaths, the NHC said.