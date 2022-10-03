Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Storm cleanup continues in Okeechobee County

WPTV is taking another look at Okeechobee County’s efforts to clean up the mess left behind from Hurricane Ian.
Posted at 6:20 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 18:24:40-04

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is taking another look at Okeechobee County’s efforts to clean up the mess left behind from Hurricane Ian.

Five days after the storm’s impact, nearly every power customer has electricity again and cleanup efforts have made huge progress.

The good news is that some residents who feared cleanup would be daunting, but they’ve actually made great progress.

Stacking up fallen branches and debris, Amy Williamson on Monday just got started on cleaning up her home at the Journey’s End mobile home community north of Lake Okeechobee.

Williamson just got in town for the first time since Hurricane Ian’s winds ripped through.

"We just pulled in, rested, and back out trying to clean up our yard," Williamson said.

Not knowing exactly what she’d pull up to, a big surprise considering what her neighbors went through, multiple losing their patios.

Frank Garrison completely lost his glass-enclosed-sunroom.

"A storm for the ages, that’s for sure," Garrison said.

But got some help cleaning up this mess.

"Some guy, just him and his wife, were picking up aluminum, I guess. And he stopped and saw we had some stuff laying here," Garrison said.

For the last five days or so, Garrison slowly chipped away at pickup, now just waiting to repair his sunroom.

But the power is on and power crews nearby work on powering up the remaining power outages.

Last reported under 300, but WPTV stopped by some areas reported as having outages, but the power was restored.

That’s the big final step for Okeechobee County to put an end to their Hurricane Ian cleanup.

WPTV is also watching for what the lake level will do following Hurricane Ian and the downflow of water from northern communities, but so far, rising less than a foot from its pre-storm level.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: North Swell this week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.