Hot Wednesday with spotty showers and storms

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of May 17, 2023.
Posted at 5:37 AM, May 17, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hot 90s are expected this Wednesday, but there will also be spotty showers with a few storms.

A westerly wind is the reason for the sizzling temperatures. Morning lows are starting in the mid to upper 70s, and this is giving a head start for temperatures to heat up into the 90s.

Daytime heating will allow for the development of showers and storms along the sea breeze. These storms will track toward the east coast throughout the afternoon and evening.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Highs temperatures will remain in the upper 80s or low 90s through the end of week and through the weekend.

The chance for afternoon showers and storms remains in the forecast with even wetter conditions arriving next week.

