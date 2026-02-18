Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyFort Pierce

Actions

Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia to hold Fort Pierce news conference on 'government accountability'

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia
WTXL
The new bill, filed by Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R-Spring Hill), builds on the immigration crackdown championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in the previous special session. <br/>
Sen. Blaise Ingoglia
Posted

WATCH BELOW AT 2:30 P.M.

Florida's CFO will be in St. Lucie County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, CFO Blaise Ingoglia will hold a news conference in Fort Pierce at 2:30 p.m. regarding "government accountability."

Ingoglia has made headlines over the last year in his pursuit to curb local government overspending across the state.

A 99-page report released by the CFO's office last month claimed DOGE teams "reviewed 11 local governments over the last six months and exposed more than $1.86 billion in excessive wasteful spending."

Among the government agencies analyzed by Ingoglia's team, the CFO said that Palm Beach County topped the list with $344 million in overspending. That figure has been met with pushback from county leaders, who are challenging the report's accuracy and demanding transparency from state officials.

Stay with WPTV for updates on the CFO's visit to Fort Pierce on Wednesday.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

Palm Beach County government logo and Florida Doge logo

Palm Beach County

'SHOW US': Palm Beach County demands answers from DOGE audit numbers

Joel Lopez
County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo speaks to WPTV reporter Matt Szesny about claims the county isoverspending by $344 million.

Money

$344M overspending claim 'not transparent,' county administrator says

Matt Sczesny
Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia DOGE audits West Palm Beach Aug 19 2025.png

Palm Beach County

DOGE audits of local governments 'are not going to go away,' Florida CFO says

Aja Dorsainvil
Joseph Abruzzo speaks on Jan. 23. 2026.

Palm Beach County

County official disputes $344M waste claim from state

Dave Bohman
Florida DOGE

Palm Beach County

READ: DOGE report blasts local governments for 'excessive spending'

Scott Sutton
Palm Beach County government logo and Florida Doge logo

Money

DOGE audit results could be released soon, Florida CFO says

Joel Lopez

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening