Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia to hold Fort Pierce news conference on 'government accountability'

WATCH BELOW AT 2:30 P.M.

Florida's CFO will be in St. Lucie County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, CFO Blaise Ingoglia will hold a news conference in Fort Pierce at 2:30 p.m. regarding "government accountability."

Ingoglia has made headlines over the last year in his pursuit to curb local government overspending across the state.

A 99-page report released by the CFO's office last month claimed DOGE teams "reviewed 11 local governments over the last six months and exposed more than $1.86 billion in excessive wasteful spending."

Among the government agencies analyzed by Ingoglia's team, the CFO said that Palm Beach County topped the list with $344 million in overspending. That figure has been met with pushback from county leaders, who are challenging the report's accuracy and demanding transparency from state officials.

Stay with WPTV for updates on the CFO's visit to Fort Pierce on Wednesday.

