Hot and humid with some showers or storms later today, much cooler tomorrow

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Continued windy on Wednesday the wind will turning more south then southwest. This will move some tropical air over us. Temps will bump up into the mid 80s and humidity will increase. A few showers or a thunderstorm are possible late in the day as the next cold front approaches.

Wednesday night/Thursday morning a cold front will move through bringing a few showers or storms. Lows in the 50s to low 60s.

Thursday will see clearing skies and cooler weather. Highs will drop into the mid 70s.

Friday will start out chilly with lows in the 40s and 50s, It'll then warm up and be quite pleasant, highs will seasonable, in the upper 70s.

Warming back up over the weekend into the 80s. Lots of sunshine expected.

Don't forget to set clocks ahead an hour Sunday as we bring back Daylight Saving time. New sunrise will be 7:35am and sunset 7:25pm.

Rain chances increase Monday as another cold front approaches. That cold front will push Through Monday/Tuesday and bring cooler weather back into the area.