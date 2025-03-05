Fire Weather Watch in effect across South Florida starting Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches starting Thursday at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Wildfires could easily start and be hard to control due to drought conditions, low humidity and gusty winds from a relatively strong cold front.

Winds are forecast to come from the west-northwest around 15-20 mph with occasional gusts near 30 mph. The humidity is expected to drop as low as 25-35% as fire conditions are possible through Friday.

No county-wide burn bans are in effect for our viewing area at this time, however, outdoor burning is not recommended.

