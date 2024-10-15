'He loved everybody' Grandson of tornado victim remembers grandfather as outgoing, lively, and thoughtful

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The grandson of Alejandro Alonso, one of the victims killed in a deadly tornado Wednesday, told WPTV he was on the phone with his grandfather when an EF3 tornado took the Navy veteran's life.

Victor Linero said his grandfather, who lived in the Spanish Lakes community of Fort Pierce, raised him, and was a loving, lively and outgoing person.

"He loved everybody," Linero said. "There needs to be more people like him. No matter what was going on, he loved you."

Linero said Alonso was supposed to come to his house in Palm Bay during the hurricane, but before Linero could pick his grandfather up, the first tornado came through.

"He FaceTimed me right after, showed me the damage, and I was like, 'Alright, things are getting serious," said Linero.

Linero said not long after that, he saw on the news a second tornado was headed toward his grandfather's home.

"I called him back and said, 'Hey, take shelter, take shelter," said Linero. "It was just so much chaos and confusion and then all I heard was— he was screaming, 'Oh my God!' And then there was a big explosion… and then... silence," said Linero.

Linero said he rushed to the neighborhood only to find his worst fears confirmed.

"A sheriff, he escorted me to his body,' Linero said. "And that’s where I was able to say my final goodbye," said Linero. "I wasn’t supposed to say goodbye. I was supposed to say, 'Let’s go to my house.' But it was goodbye."

Linero was originally hesitant to share his grandfather's story, but decided to speak to WPTV Reporter Kate Hussey because he believed that's what his grandfather, often the lively center of attention, would have wanted.

"I want to make sure people know my grandfather for what he was because he should have been here for a lot longer than what he was," Linero said.

In our interview with Linero, you won't see his face nor that of his grandmother's, and there's a powerful reason why Linero asked us not to show them.

"This is about him. He lost his life. This isn’t about me whatsoever," said Linero, who wanted to make sure the focus was solely on his grandfather.

One of the other victims was Alonso's girlfriend, Mary Grace Viramontez, who neighbor Glays Olivates said went by Grace.

"We lost a lot of friends there," said Olivatez.

"Every time I hear a siren, I think that they’re finding somebody else or that somebody’s came to see their parents' house or something and it’s..." said Spanish Lakes resident Paula Richards, getting emotional as another ambulance passed by the community.

Monday, the St Lucie County Sheriff's Office confirmed they're still in the community and are turning away anyone who's not a resident or direct relative of a resident.

Richards and Olivates said they saw state and federal agencies still inside the community looking through the rubble.

A county spokesperson told WPTV they believe everyone is accounted for, but are still searching through rubble to be sure.

Drone footage captured by WPTV's affiliate, NBC News, shows shredded homes still blanketing the area, and Linero said he still hasn't comprehended his uncle's death.

"I should be going to see him right now. He lives two minutes down the road," said Linero. "I don't know what to say. I don't know what to say."

Linero and his family hope Alonso is remembered for all the kind deeds he did for others, his energetic personality, his service to our country, and the many other unique qualities that made him unforgettable.

