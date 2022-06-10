'Gustnado' likely hit Port St. Lucie, WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist says

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A "gustnado" likely hit parts of Port St. Lucie on Thursday, damaging dozens of homes, according to WPTV First Alert Weather forecasters.

The National Weather Service said Friday that "straight line winds coming out of a thunderstorm" caused significant damage to at least a dozen homes in the Spanish Lakes Golf Village, located in the 100 block of west Caribbean.

About 100 homes sustained light damage.

"You get this big burst of air that comes down. And it comes out in all directions really, really fast," WPTV First Alert Weather Meteorologist James Wieland said. "The Weather Service saying up to 60-mile-per-hour winds happened with this particular storm."

Wieland said winds that strong define a severe thunderstorm, and what residents likely experienced on Thursday was a "gustnado."

"What we call these are gustnadoes," Wieland said. "A gustnado is usually weak rotation. Not weak winds, but weak rotation that kinda just gets spun up."

While the NWS did issue a severe thunderstorm warning for Port St. Lucie around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, some are wondering why the alert wasn't upgraded to a tornado warning.

Wieland explained the difference, saying that for a severe thunderstorm warning to be issued, there needs to be hail one inch or larger and/or winds equal to or exceeding 58 miles per hour.

"A severe thunderstorm can and do produce tornadoes with little or no warning," Wieland said. "Warning is they key thing. When you hear the warning, that mean it's imminent. It's happening right now."

For a tornado warning, you need to have strong rotating winds indicated by Doppler radar or sighted by a spotter.

"A tornado warning is usually not issued when you get these things because it's more of the straight line winds that are causing all that damage," Wieland said.

The St. Lucie Fire Rescue District said at least one person was taken to the hospital after being injured while cleaning up after Thursday's storm.

Neighbors said those displaced from their homes had to stay in the community's clubhouse. The American Red Cross is offering help to those in need.

Wieland said more thunderstorms are in the forecast Friday, starting in the afternoon and eventually clearing out by 8 p.m.

"Any Friday night plans looking much better than the early bird special," Wieland said.

