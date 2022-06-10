Flood Watch for coastal Palm Beach County through midnight

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s under partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions to start off the first half of Friday. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s with scattered showers and storms through the evening. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side packing frequent lightning, high wind gusts and heavy rainfall. A flood watch remains up for coastal Palm Beach county through tonight, which may be extended.

For the weekend, morning temperatures in the low-mid 70s and afternoon temperatures climbing into the low 90s. Scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms possible with slightly drier conditions on Sunday.

Next week, the weather pattern changes with winds coming in from off the ocean. We'll start off the day with rain near the coast in the morning, then rain/storm activity moves west by the later part of the afternoon. Rain chances do drop next week as a plume of Saharan dust pushes into the area. Staying hot and humid with highs reaching the low 90s each afternoon.

