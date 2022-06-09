Watch
Several homes damaged by storms in Port St. Lucie, police say

No injuries reported
Strong storms that hit Port St. Lucie on Thursday afternoon damaged several houses, according to police.
Storm damage i Port St. Lucie, June 9, 2022
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 17:45:56-04

Officers responded at 3:45 p.m. to the 100 block of W Caribbean in the Spanish Lakes Golf Village after reports of a possible tornado.

Multiple houses sustained roof and structural damage, according to Sgt. John Dellacroce.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed that a tornado hit the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police and St. Lucie County Fire Rescue are at the scene.

First responders are working on setting up a staging area for residents who may need a place to sleep tonight.

This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

