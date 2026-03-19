FORECAST: Will we continue to see rain this weekend?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you’re heading to the coast, today’s weather comes with a mix of scattered showers, gusty winds, and rough surf. Isolated rain will linger along the shoreline this afternoon and over local waters through Friday.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Thursday, March 19, 2026

The bigger concern is the ocean: hazardous beach and boating conditions are sticking around, with a high risk of rip currents at all area beaches. Strong north to northeast winds will keep things choppy, and entering the water is strongly discouraged for now.

As we move into the weekend, the pattern begins to shift in your favor. Rain chances drop off, skies gradually clear, and winds ease up as high pressure settles in. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out on Friday, especially near the coast, most of the weekend looks drier and calmer overall.

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Boating conditions will slowly improve, though it may take a little time before the ocean fully settles down.

A warming trend is on the way— temperatures will climb steadily through the weekend, reaching the 80s and even pushing a few degrees above normal by early next week. Mornings will also feel milder, with lows dropping into the 60s in some areas.

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By Tuesday and Wednesday, a weak front could bring back a slight chance of showers and a bit more cloud cover, but overall, expect a warm, more spring-like stretch ahead.

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.