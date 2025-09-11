FORECAST: Will the skies clear up this weekend?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is a showery start for parts of the Treasure Coast on Thursday morning. Those showers will turn over into heavier storms by the afternoon due to a stationary front that's sagging near our area.

The steering flow is beginning to change out of the northeast, forcing storms in the afternoon to track from north to south.

WPTV

The storms will unleash heavy rain at times in the afternoon, so scattered flooding is possible.

Afternoon temperatures will stay mainly in the upper 80s with inland cities topping 90 degrees.

WPTV

By Friday, the northerly flow settles in, working in more clouds and passing showers or storms from the Atlantic. Less coverage of the rain, however, is expected.

Also, by Friday, the stationary front will turn to a cold front and pass through South Florida, allowing for humidity to drop gradually, along with rain chances falling this weekend. This is some good news after a soggy and stormy week. It'll be a nice break.

WPTV

Weekend temperatures will reach lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

