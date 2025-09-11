Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Will the skies clear up this weekend?

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Sept. 11, 2025
Weather Sept. 11, 2025
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is a showery start for parts of the Treasure Coast on Thursday morning. Those showers will turn over into heavier storms by the afternoon due to a stationary front that's sagging near our area.

The steering flow is beginning to change out of the northeast, forcing storms in the afternoon to track from north to south.

Excessive rainfall Sept. 11, 2025

The storms will unleash heavy rain at times in the afternoon, so scattered flooding is possible.

Afternoon temperatures will stay mainly in the upper 80s with inland cities topping 90 degrees.

Today's forecast Sept. 11, 2025

By Friday, the northerly flow settles in, working in more clouds and passing showers or storms from the Atlantic. Less coverage of the rain, however, is expected.

Also, by Friday, the stationary front will turn to a cold front and pass through South Florida, allowing for humidity to drop gradually, along with rain chances falling this weekend. This is some good news after a soggy and stormy week. It'll be a nice break.

7-day Sept. 11, 2025

Weekend temperatures will reach lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

NNE swell fillin in this week

James Wieland