FORECAST: When will temperatures start to warm up?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A gradual warming trend kicks off today, carrying us through the weekend.

High pressure is settling over the area, keeping winds light and conditions calm. Skies start mostly clear today, with more clouds drifting in later—especially across northern areas.

Afternoon highs will reach the low 70s, a bit warmer than recent days but still slightly below normal. Overnight temperatures won’t be as chilly, dipping into the mid-40s inland and lower 50s closer to the coast, with some patchy fog possible early Saturday morning in interior spots.

Saturday stays dry as high pressure slides east and winds turn more southerly. That shift helps temperatures rebound to near-normal levels, with highs climbing into the upper 70s. Overall, it should be a pleasant day with a mix of sun and clouds and no rain to worry about.

By Sunday, a weakening cold front approaches the region, bringing the best chance of showers we’ve seen in a while. Moisture will be limited, so rainfall amounts look light—generally a quarter inch or less—and won’t do much to ease the ongoing drought.

The front moves through by late Sunday into early Monday, followed by another stretch of dry weather next week. Expect highs in the upper 70s to around 80 and lows in the 50s and 60s through midweek.

