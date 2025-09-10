FORECAST: When could we see relief from the humidity?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Stormy weather continues to affect Florida, including our areas here on the Treasure Coast and in the Palm Beaches, as well as Lake Okeechobee.

Widespread storms are expected again this Wednesday afternoon and evening due to a stationary front that's sagging near our area.

Enhanced moisture is being bumped into the atmosphere from the Gulf as the general steering flow remains out of the west. Daily rounds of showers and storms are expected, and some cities or neighborhoods may experience repeated downpours that increase the risk of flash flooding.

The threat of flooding is higher in parts of southeastern Palm Beach County, and that threat expands across the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County by Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures will stay in the upper 80s or near 90 degrees.

By Friday, the onshore flow settles in. This will try to work in passing showers or storms from the Atlantic and cloudiness, but less rain is expected compared to today.

Also by Friday, the stationary front will turn to a cold front and pass through South Florida, allowing for humidity to drop along with rain chances this weekend. This is some good news after a soggy and stormy week.

Temperatures will hit the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s

