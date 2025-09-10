Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: When could we see relief from the humidity?

Friday, a cold front will pass through South Florida, allowing for humidity and rain chances to drop this weekend
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Sept. 10, 2025
Weather
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Stormy weather continues to affect Florida, including our areas here on the Treasure Coast and in the Palm Beaches, as well as Lake Okeechobee.

Widespread storms are expected again this Wednesday afternoon and evening due to a stationary front that's sagging near our area.

Flood threat Sept. 10, 2025

Enhanced moisture is being bumped into the atmosphere from the Gulf as the general steering flow remains out of the west. Daily rounds of showers and storms are expected, and some cities or neighborhoods may experience repeated downpours that increase the risk of flash flooding.

Highs Sept. 10, 2025

The threat of flooding is higher in parts of southeastern Palm Beach County, and that threat expands across the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County by Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures will stay in the upper 80s or near 90 degrees.

By Friday, the onshore flow settles in. This will try to work in passing showers or storms from the Atlantic and cloudiness, but less rain is expected compared to today.

Also by Friday, the stationary front will turn to a cold front and pass through South Florida, allowing for humidity to drop along with rain chances this weekend. This is some good news after a soggy and stormy week.

Rain chances Sept. 10, 2025

Temperatures will hit the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Small swell possible again this week

James Wieland