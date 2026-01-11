FORECAST: When are temperatures expected to drop?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A weaker cold front arrives tonight, bringing cloudier skies, isolated showers, and a noticeable cool-down to start the new week.

Winds will start to turn out of the north tonight, creating hazardous conditions for our waters.

A high risk for rip currents in effect for all area beaches starting this evening as the front clears our area. Seas will build to six to nine feet tonight for the Treasure Coast.

Monday morning will feel noticeably cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures stay near seasonal levels during the day, in the lower to middle 70s.

A cloudier and cooler trend continues through the middle half of the week before we see another change in the weather pattern as a more potent cold front arrives.

Spotty showers will first move in on Wednesday with slightly higher rain chances on Thursday. The newest weather models are showing a little less rain, most totals under 0.5", but even colder temperatures. Thursday will also be very windy with occasional gusts near 30mph. The northwesterly winds will usher in a much colder airmass overnight.

Some inland areas could see lows in the mid 30s Friday morning, but most of the coast will be in the lower-mid 40s. We will update you with any frost advisories or watches issued as it gets closer.