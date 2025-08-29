FORECAST: What to expect for Labor Day weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today is the start of a wet and active weather pattern that will last into next week.

Expect extreme humidity with afternoon and evening storms scattered across our area. These storms will be developing inland and roll towards the coast.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Aug. 29, 2025

We are under a threat of localized flooding for the next few days as this wet pattern spills into next week.

The holiday weekend calls for calm mornings and mostly sunny skies in the early afternoon. Then, storm clouds will roll in and bring heavy storms for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

Stronger storms are expected next Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the tropics, it remains quiet for the next couple of days. Soon, a tropical wave will emerge off the west African coast, and gradual development of this wave is expected next week as it tracks westward across the Atlantic.