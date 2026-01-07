FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine, warm winter weather continues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Be cautious of some patchy dense fog along the Treasure Coast this morning. There are currently no advisories in effect.

Temperatures are starting in the mid-50s and low-60s, with highs in the low-80s as we sit under a high-pressure system. Expect a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine!

Tonight, temperatures will drop back down into the mid-50s. More fog is expected to develop overnight.

WPTV

Conditions are good for boaters and beaches for the next couple of days, with slight chop on Friday and Saturday.

The weekend will be pleasant, but rain chances will bump up to around 30% on Sunday due to the next cold front starting Monday and a surge of moisture from the south.

WPTV

Monday and Tuesday's temperatures will reach the mid-70s.

