FORECAST: Marginal risk for severe weather across our area today and tomorrow

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We will be monitoring showers and thunderstorms that are moving north from the Bahamas this morning. These storms may hit our coastal areas in the next few hours.

We will be getting another round of storms this afternoon, mainly in our inland communities.

Today and tomorrow, our entire viewing area is under a Level 1 Marginal risk for severe weather. Some isolated storms could have damaging winds, and a tornado is possible.

A southwest flow tomorrow is setting us up for stronger storms in the late afternoon.

Highs today will be near average, around 89 degrees. This will be the trend for the rest of the week.

A huge plume of Saharan dust is making its way towards our area; it’s going to cover all of the Gulf Coast, including Texas, so it will be a hazy weekend. Saturday, rain is still possible, but will the dust will decrease rain chances on Sunday.

