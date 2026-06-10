FORECAST: Mainly cloudy with spotty storms across the Treasure Coast this morning

FLOOD ADVISORY

A flood advisory is in effect until 8:15 a.m. for portions of northeast St. Lucie and southeast Indian River counties. The National Weather Service said one to two inches have already fallen and an additional one to two inches may fall over the next hour or two within the advisory.

Wed. 10-Jun | Flood Advisory until 815 am EDT for portions of northeast Saint Lucie and southeast Indian River counties. One to two inches have already fallen and an additional one to two inches may fall over the next hour or two within the Advisory. pic.twitter.com/z9DreMRso1 — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) June 10, 2026

Mostly cloudy and very warm Wednesday morning, with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s. Humidity remains high, and the sea breeze will help trigger more thunderstorms than the past couple of days, especially through the early evening.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Wednesday, June 10, 2026

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Spotty showers with some rumbles of thunder are moving through portions of the Treasure Coast on Wednesday morning. The storms will break down and come to an end later this morning. The rest of the day looks mainly cloudy near the coast.

Scattered thunderstorms will start to develop after about noon, with the greatest concentration from inland Palm Beach County north through areas surrounding Lake Okeechobee.

The highest rain chances will be later in the week as high pressure breaks down and allows for deep moisture to push in.

WPTV

Main Hazards:



Frequent lightning

Heavy tropical downpours are reducing visibility

Localized street flooding in poor-drainage areas

Wind gusts 35–50 mph in stronger cells

Timing:



Morning: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers

Noon–3 p.m.: Storms begin developing inland

3–7 p.m.: Peak thunderstorm activity across the region

After sunset: Storms gradually weaken, though a few showers may linger

Beach & Boating:

East to southeast winds around 10–15 mph. Beachgoers should keep an eye on the sky this afternoon as storms can move toward the coast with dangerous lightning.

Bottom line: Expect a noticeably stormier afternoon across both the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast, with scattered to numerous thunderstorms and pockets of heavy rain. Keep indoor backup plans handy from midafternoon through early evening.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

