FORECAST: Isolated showers to last through the afternoon

Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Isolated showers are popping up along the Treasure Coast this morning. The rain is expected to become more scattered throughout the morning, with storms developing offshore and rolling into the coast.

By the afternoon hours, storms will start to bubble up inland, and these stronger storms are expected to last into the evening.

Temperatures are expected to be not quite as warm today because of the rain— expect 86 degrees in the Treasure Coast and 90 degrees in the Palm Beaches.

7-day Aug. 8, 2025

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tomorrow will be another rainy day, with storms covering our area for most of the day.

Rain chances will start to fall to 40% starting on Sunday.

