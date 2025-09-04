FORECAST: Heavy storms continuing to drench the afternoon hours

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Grab that raincoat or umbrella as scattered storms are on tap for Thursday afternoon and evening. Very humid conditions will prevail. Temperatures will rise to the low 90s before the storms start.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Sept. 4, 2025

Moisture levels are once again cranked up for late week with a stationary front over South Florida. There is even the chance of localized flooding in the next few days and gusty storms.

WPTV

Highs remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the upper 70s.

Rain chances are forecast to drop slowly over the weekend, but more so by early next week.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

