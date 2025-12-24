FORECAST: Gorgeous stretch of winter weather for the holidays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is settling into a gorgeous stretch of winter weather, and it’s about as close to perfect as it gets this time of year.

From now through the weekend, expect plenty of sunshine, daytime highs hovering in the upper 70s to around 80, and comfortably cool nights in the low 60s. Winds stay mostly light, making it ideal weather for being outside without feeling overheated or chilly.

There’s only a small chance of passing showers on Wednesday night, Christmas Day, and again Monday night, but most days will be bright and dry. Christmas Day itself looks especially nice—sunny, mild, and breezy enough to feel refreshing without being windy.

It’s great weather for a beach walk, a bike ride along A1A, kayaking through the mangroves, or even a casual backyard barbecue with family and friends. Mornings and evenings will feel cool by South Florida standards, perfect for outdoor runs, dog walks, or sitting outside with a cup of coffee.

WPTV

By next week, Cooler weather will be moving in, with Tuesday topping out closer to the upper 60s, offering a more “winter-like” feel before warming again. Overall, it’s an excellent stretch for outdoor plans—whether that’s hitting the golf course, visiting a local park, taking a boat ride, or enjoying holiday events under sunny skies.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.