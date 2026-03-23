FORECAST: Fire risk rises as dry, warm pattern takes hold across South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is settling into a warm, dry pattern to start the week, and that comes with a couple of important cautions.

Low humidity levels will stick around for the next few days, increasing the risk of fires, especially inland, where vegetation dries out quickly.

At the same time, beachgoers should be careful—there’s a moderate risk of rip currents along the beaches today. Winds will stay light, and with very little moisture in the air, expect plenty of sunshine and a steady warming trend through midweek.

By Tuesday, a weakening front will stall just north of the region, but it won’t bring much relief in terms of rain. South Florida will remain mostly dry, with limited moisture and continued sunshine helping temperatures climb into the low to mid-80s along the coast and upper 80s inland. The Treasure Coast, however, will see the best chance of showers and storms on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Changes arrive briefly on Wednesday as that fading front drifts a bit farther south. This could spark a few scattered showers and even an isolated thunderstorm, mainly around the Lake Okeechobee area and the Treasure Coast. After that, dry and warm conditions return to finish the workweek.

Looking ahead to the weekend, another front may approach from the north, potentially bringing more showers—especially along the east coast—along with breezier winds by Sunday.

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.