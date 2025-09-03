Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Expect late afternoon thunderstorms with intense humidity

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Sept. 3, 2025
Weather Sept. 3, 2025
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Grab that raincoat and umbrella as spotty storms are on tap this afternoon and evening with very humid conditions. Temperatures will rise up to the low 90s before the storms ramp up.

A westerly to southwesterly flow will guide showers and thunderstorms from west to east. Initial storms will develop in Palm Beach County, then spread into the Treasure Coast.

Temperature highs Sept. 3, 2025

Moisture levels have once again cranked up for mid and late week with a stationary front over South Florida.

Expect more coverage of the tropical downpours on Wednesday through Friday afternoon and evening. There is even the chance for localized flooding and gusty storms.

Highs remain in the lower 90s with lows in the upper 70s.

Rain chances are forecast to drop over the weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Small swell continues this week

James Wieland