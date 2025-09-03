FORECAST: Expect late afternoon thunderstorms with intense humidity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Grab that raincoat and umbrella as spotty storms are on tap this afternoon and evening with very humid conditions. Temperatures will rise up to the low 90s before the storms ramp up.

A westerly to southwesterly flow will guide showers and thunderstorms from west to east. Initial storms will develop in Palm Beach County, then spread into the Treasure Coast.

WPTV

Moisture levels have once again cranked up for mid and late week with a stationary front over South Florida.

Expect more coverage of the tropical downpours on Wednesday through Friday afternoon and evening. There is even the chance for localized flooding and gusty storms.

Highs remain in the lower 90s with lows in the upper 70s.

Rain chances are forecast to drop over the weekend.

