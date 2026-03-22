Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Dry and warm as rip currents stay dangerous

tomorrow.JPG
WPTV
tomorrow.JPG
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast are in for a stretch of warm, sunny and dry weather as high pressure dominates the forecast through the start of the week.

Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine, helping temperatures climb into the lower 80s, with even warmer air building in the days ahead.

PM 10 Day Forecast Trend.png

With little to no rainfall expected and humidity levels remaining low, fire concerns are increasing across our area. Even though winds have been lighter and some areas have seen some rain, the combination of warm and dry air can quickly dry out vegetation.

A weak front will attempt to move into the area Tuesday and Wednesday, staying mainly near the Treasure Coast, bringing a slight uptick in moisture and a small chance for isolated showers.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

While conditions inland may feel pleasant, the same cannot be said for our beaches.

A persistent northeast swell continues to create a high rip current risk along the Atlantic coastline.

Despite the inviting weather, these dangerous currents can quickly pull swimmers away from shore.

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Swell pulse then fading

James Wieland