FORECAST: Dry and warm as rip currents stay dangerous

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast are in for a stretch of warm, sunny and dry weather as high pressure dominates the forecast through the start of the week.

Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine, helping temperatures climb into the lower 80s, with even warmer air building in the days ahead.

WPTV

With little to no rainfall expected and humidity levels remaining low, fire concerns are increasing across our area. Even though winds have been lighter and some areas have seen some rain, the combination of warm and dry air can quickly dry out vegetation.

A weak front will attempt to move into the area Tuesday and Wednesday, staying mainly near the Treasure Coast, bringing a slight uptick in moisture and a small chance for isolated showers.

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While conditions inland may feel pleasant, the same cannot be said for our beaches.

A persistent northeast swell continues to create a high rip current risk along the Atlantic coastline.

Despite the inviting weather, these dangerous currents can quickly pull swimmers away from shore.