FORECAST: Cool start, seasonable afternoon with lots of sun

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: high risk for rip currents

Sunny, dry weather all week, with some ups and downs in the temperatures as another cold front will move through Thursday night/Friday morning.

Wednesday looks beautiful with sunny skies and seasonable highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Not as windy as the wind calms down from yesterday.

Much warmer Thursday, in the mid 80s as yet another front approaches. This front won't bring much rain though. The front moves through Thursday night/Friday morning and it will drop temps once again into the low/mid 70s during the day, and 40s/50s at night and also crank up the wind again.

After that we will warm back up to the upper 70s pver the weekend and the wind will calm down.

