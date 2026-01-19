FORECAST: Cold Weather Advisory issued for Monday morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A chilly start to the week! A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for Okeechobee County, Treasure Coast communities and inland Palm Beach County until 9 a.m. today due to the threat of wind chills in the 30s.

Across the board though we are waking up to temps in the 40s across our area, wind is making it feel much cooler.

Today will be a partly sunny and cooler day with high temps below average in the mid to upper 60s.



With the gusty northerly winds, boaters should also be prepared for rough boating over the next several days. A Small Craft Advisory has been issued for 5-9 ft waves through this afternoon for waters surrounding the Treasure Coast waters and Tuesday for the Palm Beaches.

As that strong cold front moved through our area Sunday afternoon, we saw wind gusts up to 61mph in Fort Pierce, 52mph in Vero Beach and 39mph in West Palm Beach.

Looking ahead, a slow warming trend follows through midweek reaching the 70s by Wednesday.

It will stay breezy through at least the first half of the week. Later in the week into next weekend, we are watching unsettled weather including more cloud cover and rain chances bumping up.