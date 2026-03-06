Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Small plane makes emergency landing on Indiantown Road in Jupiter

A small plane made an emergency landing on Indiantown Road in Jupiter on March 6, 2026.
Craig Fialkowski
JUPITER, Fla. — A small plane had to make an emergency landing on a busy road in Jupiter on Friday afternoon.

Photos sent to WPTV by viewers showed the plane landed on Indiantown Road near Maplewood Drive with multiple first responders at the scene.

Online flight records from the FlightAware website say the plane is a Cessna Commuter C150.

As of 3:15 p.m., the plane is off the road, and traffic is moving slowly in both directions.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

