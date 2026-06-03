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FORECAST: Cold front to bring drier weather with dangerous beach conditions

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Today's forecast June 3, 2026
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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The weather for the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast is taking a much-welcomed break from the intense summer heat today, but it brings some hazardous conditions for beachgoers and boaters.

It won't feel nearly as hot today, as high temperatures are forecasted to top out in the mid 80s, well below the last few days—accompanied by light rain conditions during the day. Expect a few storms in the afternoon, but not as active as yesterday.

7-day forecast June 3, 2026

A cold front pushing through the region is significantly kicking up the wind. Expect sustained northerly winds at 18 mph, creating rough, choppy conditions along the coast and hazardous boating conditions on the water. If you are planning to hit the beaches or head out on a boat, use extreme caution, as the combination of brisk northerly winds and building seas will make the ocean quite unforgiving today.

Winds June 3, 2026

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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